Everett K. McCampbell

NEW HAMPTON, Mo. -Everett Keith McCampbell, 92, of New Hampton, passed away June 19, 2020.

Survivors: wife, Evelyn; sons, Harold (Deborah); Rick (Pamela); daughter, Tenya; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m.Tuesday, June 23, at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.

Burial Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the chapel.

Friends may call anytime after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.