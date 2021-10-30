McCammon, Arlene 1934-2021 Macon, Mo.

MACON, Mo. - Arlene McCammon, age 87, passed away Oct. 24, 2021. She was a St. Joseph native and married Donald McCammon in 1954.
She worked in the Kunzelmann Family Bakery and later at Wirerope.
After her three children were grown, Arlene went back to college and enjoyed substitute teaching at Macon Schools.
A visitation in St. Joseph will be held at Meierhoffer's from 2 to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021. Graveside services to follow. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
