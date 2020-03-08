McCall, Robert M. 1931-2020

KILLEEN, Texas - Robert Max McCall, 88, of Killeen, passed away March 4, 2020, in Killeen, Texas.

Max was born April 26, 1931, at the Robert and Jennie Austin farm north of Albany, Missouri.

As a youngster, he grew up on farms north of Albany.

He attended the Pleasant Valley School and Albany High School.

As a young man, he worked for the Raymond Lykins International Harvester dealership, doing custom hay baling.

Later, he worked the wheat harvest in Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado.

Max joined the Army in June 1948, when he was 17 years old, with his dad's permission. He served in many states, also about fifteen years in Germany, and sixteen months in Korea.

While serving in Germany in Jan. 1954, he married Jean Kraus with his brother, Rex, as his best man. He retired in May, 1969, at Fort Hood, Texas.

Max and Jean spent their retirement years in Killeen.

Max (Bob) enjoyed the mornings walking the Killeen mall and having coffee at the mall with friends, solving the problems of the world.

He enjoyed being around the army life of Fort Hood.

Max was preceded in death by: his wife, Eleanor Jean (Kraus); father, Veryl McCall; mother, Retha (Austin) Davis; brothers, Gary and Rex; step-father, Cleo Davis; and stepmother, Edith McCall.

He was also preceded in death by brothers-in- law: C. B. Lundy, Billy Steinman, and Jay Sperry.

Survivors include: sisters, Marilyn (Robert) Younger, Waukee, Iowa, Madelyn Lundy, Gladstone, Missouri, Sharon (Jim) Wharton, Avoca, Iowa; brother, Charles (Rita) McCall, Kansas City, Missouri; two stepsisters, Eleanor Steinman, Platte City, Missouri; Evyln Sperry, Albany; numerous nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

Special thanks to his Killeen coffee friends and especially to Ursula Adam, who did so much for him the last three months.

Thanks also to Seton Hospital and Rosewood Care Center.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the chapel, where friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Online condolences: www.roberson-polleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.