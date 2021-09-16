ROCK PORT, Mo. - Jake McCall, Jr., 89, Rock Port, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, Rock Port.
Preceded: parents, Jake, Sr. and Amanda Blanche (Johnson) McCall; son, Gavin McCall; infant twin sisters, Cordelia Fay, Viola Mae; sisters: Mary Spittler, Helen Garst, Alice Martin.
Survivors: wife 67 years, Betty Ann McCall, Rock Port; daughter, Cheryl McCall (Robert Lee), Lawson, Missouri; grandchildren: B.J. (Stephanie) Floyd, Auburn, Nebraska, Blair (Ben) Jaworski, Bennington, Nebraska; great-grandchildren: Travon, Harper, Baylee, Delany, Kenady, Maddelyn, Hailey; numerous nieces, nephews.
Masks are optional, but recommended.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, Atchison County Memorial Building, Rock Port.
Open visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, Atchison County Memorial Building, family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m.
Interment: English Grove Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri.
Memorials: English Grove Cemetery, Rock Port Baptist Church, Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.