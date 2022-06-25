Thomas "Tom" McBride passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, as a result of heart failure.
He was born on June 16, 1944, to John and Esther McBride, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; daughter, Laura; grandson, Colter; his brothers, Mike (Kendal) and David (Carol) of Union Star, Missouri; and his sister, Mary McBride, and niece and nephew, Ginger (Patrick) McGuire and Shawn McBride.
Tom attended Central High School, where he participated in ROTC for three years. He graduated in 1962.
As a young man, he attended Hillyard Technical School and became a machinist. He assisted in his family's business, which was located by Lake Contrary, McBride's Boats & Motors, servicing boat engines, working on motorcycles and cars, picking up boats from far-flung states. He retained a love for tinkering with machinery and for motorcycles.
He joined the U.S. Navy in 1968. He eventually served on the aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, primarily as a damage control man.
Upon his return to civilian life, he attended Missouri Western State College, then Northwest Missouri State University, and he earned his Juris Doctorate degree at UMKC Law School. He was a 52-year member of the Missouri Bar Association. He practiced in a variety of roles in the legal field, including prosecuting attorney, city attorney and judge, but he most loved running his own law practice. He loved finding solutions for complicated situations his clients found themselves in, dedicating much time to research. He provided free legal services to many of his friends and family members through the years.
Tom was an avid reader and history buff, and he had a phenomenal memory for detail. He enjoyed astronomy and arguing for the argument's sake. He loved his daughter, Laura, and almost 11-year-old grandson, Colter.
After a chance encounter in 1988 and a three year long-distance relationship, Tom married Evelyn (Pfennich) McBride in Ligist, Austria, in 1991. They enjoyed discussing books and documentaries they had viewed. She survives of the home.
Tom's body will be cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
A Memorial Service will be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, First Christian Church, 10th and Faraon streets. The family will gather with friends and food following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations toward Colter's educational funds would be appreciated.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.