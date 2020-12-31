Linda L. McBride, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

She was born Nov. 6, 1939, in St. Joseph, to Robert Leighton and Mary Jane (Roskoski) McGrew.

Linda graduated from Central High School, Class of 1957, and later earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Missouri Western State University.

She was an administrative assistant at Community Action Partnership. She also served in the U.S. Naval Reserves, during the Vietnam War.

She enjoyed traveling, reading and spending time with her grandson.

Linda was a member of St. James Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol Tucker.

Survivors include: her daughter, Laura Marriott; grandson, Colter McBride; and a sister, Fran Allsbury.

The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.