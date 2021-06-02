McBrayer, Sarah J. 1949-2021 Port Charlotte, Fla.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Sarah Jane "Jaynee" Minton McBrayer passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her home in Port Charlotte, Florida.

She was born in St. Joseph on March 30, 1949, to Dr. Robert S. and Jane F, Minton, who preceded her in death. She was also Preceded in death by a brother, Robert, in his infancy.

Jaynee was graduated from Central High School in 1967, and later Missouri Western State College in 1990 with a degree in Paralegal Studies. She was retired from the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office in 2011 where she had worked as a paralegal.

She enjoyed antiquing and, in retirement, going to Lemon Bay and watching dolphins and manatees swim while the sun set.

She is survived by: her partner, Howard Judd, of the home; her daughters, Christian K. Ogi and Erin K. Bane (Jason), both of Kansas City; her stepgrandchildren, Maddox, Sailor and Everleigh Bane of Kansas City; her brothers, John (Jane) Minton, and James C. Minton, both of St. Joseph; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no funeral services. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

The family has suggested donations to St. Jude's Children's hospital in lieu of flowers. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.