Maggie McBrayerCAMERON, Mo. - Maggie McBrayer, 69, Cameron, Missouri, passed on Feb. 3, 2023.Memorial Service: 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Hamilton United Methodist Church, Hamilton, Missouri.Visitation: prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m., until 2, at the church on Feb. 18.Online obituary/guest book: bramfuneralservices.comBram Funeral Home, Hamilton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
