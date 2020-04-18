Shirley A. McAsey, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Senior Living.

She was born March 6, 1936, in Marshfield, Missouri, daughter of the late Laura and Earl Welch.

She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1954.

Shirley married James B McAsey Sr., on April 30, 1959.

She worked at Southwestern Bell, as a telephone operator for 19 years, retiring in 1979.

She was Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Shirley was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, James; son, James B. McAsey Jr.; daughter, Laura Whitley; sisters, Margaret Peate and Arletha Hawkins; brothers: John, David, Clarence, Hugh, Bobbie and George Welch.

Survivors include: daughter, Linda (Carl) Kerns; four grandchildren: Michael (Ashley) Kerns, Jaime R. Landers, William (Melissa) Whitley and James "Buster" (Jordanna) Whitley; nine great-grandchildren: Emma, Seth, Karsyn, Benjamin, Hudson, Grayson, Rhylann, Brody and Emeri; sisters-in-law, Jerri McAsey and Nancy Herbert; and several nieces and nephews.

Private family funeral services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home.

Viewing and register book available from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials to: St. Patrick's Renovation Fund.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.