Robert "Bob" Emmett McAsey, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at a Saint Joseph healthcare center.

He was born March 18, 1930, in St. Joseph, son of the late Edna and Emmett McAsey.

He graduated from Christian Brothers High School and married Geraldine Hummer, the love of his life. They shared 73 years of marriage together.

He served in the United States Marine Corp.

He retired from Missouri Pacific Railroad, after many years of service as a clerk.

Bob was a loving, wonderful and caring husband, father, brother and grandpa. He had many friends because he was always a good friend.

He enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards with his beloved wife, Jerri, and loved his Catholic faith and attending Mass. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Bob was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Kathleen McAsey; brothers: James, William and Francis "Sonny" McAsey; and a sister, Mary Ann Yager.

Survivors include: wife, Jerri; daughter, Sheron (James) Edelman; sons, Dennis McAsey, Kansas City, Missouri, and James McAsey, St. Joseph; sister, Nancy Herbert; grandchildren: Sandy (Shannon) Martin, Renee (Jeremy) Barton, Brandon and Becky McAsey; seven great-grandchildren: Tony (Ayala), Shalee, Keldin, Laylee, Cooper, Madison, and Austin; five great-great-grandchildren: Seth, Remi, Summara, Brooklyn, and Jersey; also several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Shirley McAsey; extended family; and many friends.

He will be greatly missed, but leaves many memories.

The Memorial Mass of Commemoration will be celebrated at a later date, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.