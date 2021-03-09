Joseph F. "Joe" Mazur, 83, of St. Joseph, died on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his residence.

Joe was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, stepfather, step-grandfather, and step-great-grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Agnes (Werner) Mazur; wife, MaryAnn (Felling) Mazur; and son, Charles "Charlie" R. Mazur; and stepson, Steven Greub.

Joe married his sweetheart, MaryAnn Mazur, on Jan. 18, 1958. They have five children, Laurie Schneider (Herbert, deceased), Mike Mazur (Nancy), James Mazur-Gibeault (Michael Gibeault), Theresa Mazur (Chuck Troxel), and "Charlie" Mazur (deceased).

Joe loved to drive and educate his family about other cultures, history, and beautiful outdoors through family vacations and camping adventures. Visiting Mount Rushmore, Pikes Peak, The Grand Canyon, and Canada to name a few. Some family trips were to visit family.

He is survived by his sister, Judy Messbarger (Chick) and nieces and nephews.

A memorable visit was to Long Pine, Nebraska, when a severe thunderstorm struck washing out the road. Joe made the best decisions he could at the time parking the pickup and sleeping in the back under the camper shell. He made sure to trudge through the mud to communicate with the house up the road that the truck on their road was there in peace. Joe enjoyed fishing in local farm ponds to bond with his children.

Joe graduated from Christian Brothers High School Class of 1955. He was Class President and Captain of the football team. Joe represented "you do what you must do to survive" by being a hard worker holding two jobs and going to school at Northwest Missouri State (1965), earning a degree in Finance and Insurance.

Eventually, he had time to coach baseball, softball and basketball teaching the importance of dedication and unity as a team.

Joe worked at Western Dairy (1958) while attending college, Wire Rope as a Cost Accountant (1957-59), and Whittaker Cable (1959-62) as Human Resource Manager. He was a Purchaser and Office Manager at Kneib, Inc (1962-69). Joe started as a Purchasing Agent at Shamrad Metal Fabricators on Feb. 1, 1973, before becoming a successful business owner of Shamrad in 1985 with partner Jerry Campbell.

Joe served a total of eight years as a member of the Air National Guard (June 16, 1955 - June 16, 1960) and the Air Force Reserves (June 16, 1960 - June 16, 1963).

He has six grandchildren: Rebecca Schneider, Jason Schneider, Luke Mazur, Paige Mazur, Kayla Orzel, and Ryan Orzel, and six great-grandchildren.

Joe married Imogene Greub on April 25, 1992. She survives him of the home.

Also surviving are; Gregory Greub, Margaret Rice (Brycen), Philip Greub, Marilyn Park (Jaye), Madeline Meyer (Jeff), Charles Greub, and Maureen Greub. There are 21 step-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.

Joe retired from Shamrad on Jan. 31, 2004. During retirement he enjoyed travelling to family and friends, especially if the location was in the warmth of the sun as San Diego, California, Phoenix, Arizona, and Vero Beach, Florida. He sponsored and encouraged Greub family reunions in Branson, Missouri, for years. Joe had a good sense of humor as his laughter proved while watching the Three Stooges. He could always be found reading.

Joe continued to go into work at Shamrad, one to two days per week, as a source of grounding and purpose. Shamrad was his proudest accomplishment. He was a member of Knights of Columbus #571, Knights of The Fourth Degree # 569, Knights of Malta, Knights of Holy Sepulcher, American Legion Post 359 and a former President of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce 1992.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday at Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment with full military honors will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Thursday at Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church where the family will receive friends following the rosary until 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Joe wished that donations be made to the Charles R. Mazur Scholarship at Bishop LeBlond High School or Cathedral Early Childhood Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.