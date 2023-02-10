Emil A. "Tony" Mazur, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born April 13, 1948, in St. Joseph, son of the late Marion "Lucille" and Emil Mazur. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School, and married Diana Barnes on Sept. 13, 1969.
Tony served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam War, serving during the Tet Offensive campaign. He is the recipient of two Purple Heart awards. Tony worked for the Boilermaker Union Local 83 Kansas City, Kansas, retiring after 50 years of service.
He enjoyed mushroom hunting, all kinds of motor sports racing, working on and building cars and trucks, drag racing and racing in the NHRA curcuit in the 1990's. He was a Catholic.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Jeanie Whitwam.
Survivors include wife, Diana Mazur, of the home; sons, Josh (Jamie) Mazur, and Tim (Jodi) Mazur, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Kody, Kaden, Emilie Dylan Mazur, Cole, Dayne, Braden Matthews; great- grandchildren, Cash and Lynlee; brother, Brian Mazur, St. Joseph; sisters, Katy (Gary) Crabtree, Pleasant Hill, Missouri, and Denise Childers, of Kansas City, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Funeral services and public live stream; 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warriors project, and Tunnells to Towers in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Emil Mazur as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.