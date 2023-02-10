Emil A. "Tony" Mazur, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born April 13, 1948, in St. Joseph, son of the late Marion "Lucille" and Emil Mazur. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School, and married Diana Barnes on Sept. 13, 1969.

Tony served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam War, serving during the Tet Offensive campaign. He is the recipient of two Purple Heart awards. Tony worked for the Boilermaker Union Local 83 Kansas City, Kansas, retiring after 50 years of service.

