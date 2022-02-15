COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - Harry Elmer Mayse II, 73, of County Club, Missouri, died Feb. 13, 2022. Harry was born Sept. 20, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Harry and Erma (McGuire) Mayse. He was a graduate of Plattsburg High School and Northwestern University Medical School.
He owned and operated Quinn Brace Company and retired in 2012 from Hanger Prosthetics and Orthotics.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, board member of Country Club Village, and was active with Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease.
He married Allyson Jo Haskins on June 27, 1981, in St. Joseph and she survives. Also surviving are daughter, Lindsey Hofelt (Brent); son, Matthew Mayse (Brynn); granddaughters, Rylynn, Hadley, Paisley, and Remy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Harry enjoyed playing pool, car shows, motorcycle riding, and being PaPa to his granddaughters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church or to Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease.
Services will be Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Entombment will follow at the Lakeside Mausoleum in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
