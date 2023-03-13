Ronnie R. Mays was called home to be with the Lord on March 5, 2023. He was born June 2, 1947, to Robert Cephus Mays and Mary Louise Mays.

Ronnie graduated from Central High School, in St. Joseph, in 1968. Ronnie worked as a handyman for 15 years in St. Joseph before moving to San Francisco, California. He was a member of the House of Prayer there for over 40 years where he worshipped and was a friend to many. He volunteered at many charitable functions and was a poll worker. Ronnie was a helping hand to many homeless people.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Mays as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.