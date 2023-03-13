Ronnie R. Mays was called home to be with the Lord on March 5, 2023. He was born June 2, 1947, to Robert Cephus Mays and Mary Louise Mays.
Ronnie graduated from Central High School, in St. Joseph, in 1968. Ronnie worked as a handyman for 15 years in St. Joseph before moving to San Francisco, California. He was a member of the House of Prayer there for over 40 years where he worshipped and was a friend to many. He volunteered at many charitable functions and was a poll worker. Ronnie was a helping hand to many homeless people.
Ronnie was the father of Shannon Kirby. He married Ernestine Jeffries in 1989. He moved back to St. Joseph in November 2022 due to his failing health.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Mays; his brothers, Larry Mays, Roger Mays, and Louis Mays; his sister, Marilyn Brigham; and grandparents, Robert Gorman and Freda Gorman.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Ernestine Jeffries Mays; his stepsons, Bivins Randolph Jeffries Jr. and Bivins Lamont Jeffries (Iris), San Francisco; his sisters, Mari Louise Hooks (Willie, deceased) Kansas City, Missouri, and Dr. Marguerite Patricia Joyce (Lionel, deceased), Cypress, Texas; his brothers, Clifford Mays (Theodora), Seattle, Washington, Robert S. Mays (Gloria, deceased), St. Joseph, and Clifton Mays, St. Joseph. Ronnie's grandson is Terrance Kirby, Leavenworth, Kansas. His step-grandchildren are Quemuri, Zoria, Layla Precious Ann and Lamont Jr. Jeffries. He leaves a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends to cherish his memory.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, St. Francis Baptist Temple. Interment at Ashland Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
