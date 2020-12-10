Jacqueline E. "Jackii" Mays, 48, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

She was born Aug. 16, 1972, to Robert and Gloria (Grayson) Mays, Jr.

Jackii graduated from Central High School. She earned an associate degree as an optometrist technician.

Jackii enjoyed watching sports, especially football and basketball.

She loved traveling and fellowship with her friends.

Jackii was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria and grandparents, Donald and Joan Grayson, Robert and Mary Mays, Sr.

Survivors include: her children, Aaliyah and Jaden Mays; father, Bob Mays; brothers, Jason, Cedric; aunts, Dr. Marguerite Joyce, Mary Hooks (Willie); uncles: Ronnie Mays (Ernestine), Clifton Mays, Clifford Mays (Theodore); numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, St. Francis Baptist Temple.

Interment: Ashland Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Lupus Foundation.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.