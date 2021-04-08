Maynes, Ileene 1936-2021 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Ileene "Rhoad" Maynes, age 84, was born May 21, 1936, the daughter of Vester and Mary (Sifers) Eaton and passed away Feb. 12, 2021 at Sunset Home in Maysville, Missouri.

Ileene was a Maysville High School Class graduate of 1954 and later that year married Clarence Rhoad. To this union three children were born.

Clarence and Ileene lived in Maysville where they raised their children until Clarence passed away suddenly in 1979. Ileene later married James Maynes and moved to Braymer, Missouri, where they owned and operated the family business Maynes Hardware, Propane & Explosives Company.

Ileene was a member of the Red Hatters and First Baptist Church of Maysville. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ileene loved boating and going to the lake with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Clarence Rhoad and James Maynes; infant son, Lonnie Rhoad; brother, Keith Eaton; and sister, Patricia Mace; stepdaughter, Cheryl Alspaugh.

Survivors include two children, Danny (Emily) Rhoad and Donnie (Debbie) Rhoad of Maysville; three stepchildren, Jamie (Charlie) Roberts, Raymore, Missouri, Karen (Ed) Murphy, Friendswood, Texas, Joy (Jerry) McBee, Clark, Missouri; four brothers and sisters, Ivin (Marilyn) Eaton, Larry (Mary) Eaton, Lois Adams, and Rita (Ed) Riley; multiple grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with inurnment following at Braymer Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions: COPD Foundation. Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.