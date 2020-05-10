Mayfield, John 1938-2020

John Mayfield, 82, St. Joseph, passed away at home Friday, May 8, 2020.

He was born Feb. 9, 1938, in Wagoner, Oklahoma.

John loved working in the mental health field as a patient advocate.

No matter what his title was, he always campaigned toward the well-being of the patients.

He was very talented; John loved playing bluegrass music and could play most stringed instruments.

John loved camping and trout fishing.

He enjoyed playing games, especially cards.

There was not an animal he didn't like.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsa and Artie (Tally) Mayfield, his brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: wife of 32 years, Sandy; children: Tammy Mulcahey (Dennis), Tad Mayfield (Susan), Rachel Paulman (Will); several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to: Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.