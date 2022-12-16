Janet (Dallam) Mayfield, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 14, 2022. Janet was born April 24, 1926, in St. Joseph, to Roy C. Sr. and Lottie (Finney) Dallam.
She married Joseph John Mayfield on Nov. 10, 1944; he preceded her in death in October of 1989. She then married Larry Thurlow and he also preceded her in death, along with her parents; two sisters, Marietta, Charlotte; and a brother Roy Jr.
Survivors include daughter, Charlotte Colgan-May; son, Cody Mayfield (Connie); daughter, Mona Meade (Larry); grandchildren, Patrick Colgan (Rhonda), Heather Mikesch (Matt), Joseph Mayfield (Christy), Rachel White (Mark), Thomas Mayfield, Scott Meade (Erika); great-grandchildren, Casey Colgan (Colleen), Emily Mikesch, Jacob Mikesch, Clayton Mikesch, Cecilia Mayfield, Silas White, Madeline Meade; and a great-great-granddaughter, Ozzy Jane Colgan.
Janet was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian-Trinity Presbyterian, where she always taught Sunday School and was in charge of Vacation Bible School. She had volunteered with Inter-Serv, the Cerebal Palsy School, and was a volunteer reader at Bessie Ellison. She was a member of the Kitchen band. Her and her husband, Joseph John, were King and Queen of the Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center for three years, and they were both very good dancers.
She had led exercise classes at Country Squire for over eight years, and was very active in the Missouri Department of Senior Aging. Janet was an active member of the Church Women United.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Backpack Buddies Program with Second Harvest or to Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Services will be Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, 11:30 a.m. at Huffman United Methodist Church. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 10 a.m.
Arrangements under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
