Mayer, Roberta F. 1934-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Roberta F. Mayer, age 86, of St. Joseph, passed away on Feb. 14, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Roberta was the daughter of Earl Jesse and Irene Marion (Curtis) Ledbetter, born on July 3, 1934, in Sweberg, Missouri.

Roberta is survived by her children, Pamela Sairafe of St. Joseph, Debra Brooks (John) of Richmond, Missouri, Olen Mayer, Jr. of Norman, Oklahoma, Thomas Mayer of Norman, Cheree Corderman of St. Joseph, Tamara Grossman (Greg) of Kidder, Missouri, and Tonya Holder (Monte) of Nelson, Missouri; one brother, Curtis Ledbetter (Viola) of Cameron, Missouri; 24 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Grace Evangelical Church, 5103 South 50th Street, St. Joseph, with Pastor Daniel Blakely officiating.

Please share your condolences with the family by visiting www.bittikerfuneralhomes.com and click on the obituaries link. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.