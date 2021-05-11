PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Wilbert C. May, 71, of Plattsburg Missouri, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born on May 1, 1950, in Plattsburg to Benjamin F. and Lucille (Bailey) May. Wilbert attended Plattsburg High School. He retired after 30 years of service from Everett Quarries as a heavy equipment operator. After retirement he also drove a truck for the Clinton County Road Dept., and owned his own trucking company, May Trucking. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Wilbert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dixie May; granddaughter, Diamond May; four sisters; and seven brothers.

Survivors include his children Kimberly (Gilbert) Whitten of Norfolk Virginia, Charles Russell (Delilah) May and Anthony Kelley both of Plattsburg, Rosalyn (Sedric) Jones of Kansas City, Missouri, Nicole (TJ) Holman of Springfield Missouri, Erik (Cheyenne) May of Liberty, Missouri, Jason (Ashley) Wilson of St Joseph, Justin (Hillary) Wilson of Wathena Kansas, Jesse Wilson of Plattsburg; his companion Janet Roberts of the home; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Rosa Walker; three brothers Albert, Raymond and Theron May; and a host of nephews and nieces.

Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday May 15, 2021, at the Bailey & Cox Funeral Home. Inurnment in the Mt. Washington Cemetery Plattsburg. The family will gather with friends 1hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements Bailey & Cox Funeral Home.

Online obituary and guestbook at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.