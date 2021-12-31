May, Raymond E. Sr. 1946-2021 Plattsburg, Mo.

PLATTSBURG, Mo. -Raymond Edward May, Sr., 75, Plattsburg, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Nick's Healthcare in Plattsburg.
On March 26, 1946, he was born to Lucille (Bailey) and Benjamin Franklin May, Sr. in Mecca, Missouri.
He served in the United States Army and was a member of the Masonic Lodge and American Legion.
Raymond was an active member at The Shepherd Church in Cameron, Missouri, until his health declined. He was also the lead guitarist and vocalist in the family band, "The Sensations."
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers: Curtis, Benjamin, Jr., Albert, Floyd, Wilbert, Ronnie, Robert, Andre and Carl May; sisters: Zelia Graves, Betty Daughtry, Verna Bennett and Elmira Wallingford.
Survivors include: sons, Clyde Benjamin May and Raymond Edward May, Jr.; sister, Rosa Walker; brother, Theron May; grandchildren: Phoenix, Aniyah and Cassidy May; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, Bailey and Cox Family Funeral Service.
Inurnment: Mount Washington Cemetery, Plattsburg.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Bailey and Cox Family Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, the suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.