PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Darrell L May 72 of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Dec. 19, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron Missouri. Born on April 26, 1948, in Plattsburg, to Leland and Lola (McKinley) May. He was a Graduate of Plattsburg high school class of 1967, and a proud Veteran of the US Army. He was a member of the American Legion Post 97 in Plattsburg and the Graphic Arts Union.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob May; sister, Debbie Tippitt.

Survivors include three sisters, Jo Ann Quinn of Allen Nebraska, Marlene Koehler, of St Joseph, Linda (Joe) Mitchell of Plattsburg; brothers, Tommy May of Fernley Nevada, Gerry (Lisa) May of Gower, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Simple Farewell under the direction of Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.