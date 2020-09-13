Barbara Ann Maxwell, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

She was born Aug. 11, 1931, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Fred and Grace (Jester) Maxwell.

Barbara grew up in Quincy, Illinois and moved to St. Joseph with her family in 1942.

She earned her master's degree at University of Missouri. Barbara was a schoolteacher for over 30 years.

She was an active member of the Ashland United Methodist Church, where she was a long-time member of the Chancel Choir and Bell Choir.

She was a member of the Lovers Lane Association. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association and a charter member of the local Alpha Xi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society for women educators.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Margaret Davidson and Marilyn Maxwell.

Survivors include: her nephew, Kevin Davidson; his wife, Karen; and their sons, Jeffrey and Christopher, Martinez, California; niece, Denise Warren, her husband, Richard and their son, Jerry Warren, his wife, Rachelle, and their two girls, Kaelynn Ann and Jaemison Lorraine, North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Retired School Teacher's Association.

Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, "tribute wall" & select play. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.