George C. Maxfield
SMITHVILLE, Mo. - George Charles Maxfield, 85, Smithville, passed away, Jan. 28, 2020.
George is survived by: daughters, Paula (T.J.) Ealey, Penny (David) Huff, Patti Maxfield, Lori (Gilbert) Terrell and Suzanne (Jim) Griffin; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Glenn (Tanya) Maxfield.
Funeral services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m., prior to the service, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Burial: Ridgely Cemetery.
Donations: Ridgely Cemetery or Emmanuel Bible Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.