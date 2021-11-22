Maupin, Mary D. 1936-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. -Mary Dale Maupin, 85, of Savannah, passed away, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Mary was born Aug. 5, 1936, in St. Joseph.
Her parents were Franklin Dale Flora and Mary Gladys (Fisher) Flora. They preceded in her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Jack Ayres Maupin, who died Nov. 30, 1988.
Others who preceded her in death are: her in-laws, Murvin Maupin, Ruth Sherman Gassner, Wilbur Gassner. She also lost: a sister, Nancy Jane Weiss; brother-in-law, Bill Weiss; and one niece, Linda Weiss.
She was raised on a farm, near Savannah. She attended country school. She was graduate of Savannah High School. Graduated St. Joseph Junior College and later, Northwest Missouri State College. She was active in 4-H. She taught Home Economics at King City High School.
Her first year after college, she met Jack Maupin. They were later married on Dec. 28, 1958. She was a stay-at-home mom. She lived on and raised her family on the "Maupin Farm" West of Maryville, Missouri and North of Skidmore, Missouri. She enjoyed raising horses, and lamas. She also helped with cattle herding and many other chores. She helped operate the family farm until she retired.
She was a member of the Quitman, Missouri United Methodist church and later belonged to the Open Door Christian Center in Bolckow, Missouri. She helped with Bible school, 4-H club and Brownie Girl Scouts. She was a member of the LLL club and Nodaway County Extension. In 1995, Mary was awarded the outstanding "Farm Women of the Year" by the Maryville Lions Host Club.
She is survived by: her three children: son, Eric Maupin of Skidmore, daughter, Britt (Mark) Bowman of Kansas City, Missour and son, Alex (Tisha) Maupin of Skidmore; one brother, John (Judy) Flora of Bolckow, Missouri; and eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services for Mary will be conducted on Nov. 23, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. The service time will be 10 a.m.
The burial will follow services at Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Mary's name to Second Harvest Food Bank of St. Joseph 915 Douglas Street, St. Joseph, MO, 64505. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
