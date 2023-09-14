Maudlin, Woodson D. 1939-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Woodson Dale Maudlin, age 84, passed away Sept. 12, 2023, in St. Joseph.
Dale was born on July 8, 1939, in Grant City, Missouri. He was the youngest son of Woodson F. and Ada Fletchall Maudlin. He graduated from Grant City High School in 1956, and married his high school sweetheart, Laveta King, on Feb. 1, 1958. They were married for 64 years.
Dale worked at First National Bank, in St. Joseph, for many years. He worked his way up from the mail room to being the bank's president while going to night school earning a Bachelor's degree in Economics from MWSU, an MBA from NWMSU and completing the graduate school of banking program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After leaving First National, he went on to serve as the director of the Small Business Development Center at NWMSU in Maryville, Missouri. He later served as a Vice President at Ameribanc and then was president of Heritage Bank in St. Joseph. After that, he was president of First Security Bank, in Union Star, Missouri, and Trimble, Missouri, until his retirement in 2015.
Dale was an officer in the Missouri Air National Guard, a past president of the MWSU Board of Regents, a past president of the St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce, a past General Campaign Chairman for the United Way of Greater St. Joseph, and a member of Eastside Rotary Club, among many other community service activities. And while doing all this he also helped his daughters with homework, helped coach softball, and rarely missed a basketball game, volleyball game, track meet or school function.
Dale was a member of Prairie Hills Church of Christ, in St. Joseph. He was a faithful Christian and cared deeply for his church family. Dale loved to hunt and fish and was a serious sports fan, especially the KC Royals and KC Chiefs. He was an excellent storyteller and always kept his grandchildren entertained with stories of his childhood misbehavior.
Dale was predeceased by his wife, Laveta; his parents Woodson and Ada Maudlin; two infant sisters, Lavina and Lavon Maudlin; a sister, Carmetta Jackson; two brothers-in-law, Marvin I. King and Marvin L. King; and two sisters-in-law, Corena King and Marianna Maudlin.
Dale is survived by two daughters, Dallas (Craig) Forrest, of Columbia, Missouri, and Rebecca (Ryan) Yarbrough, of St. Joseph; a brother, Frank Maudlin, of Cameron, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Elda Jones, of Liberty, Missouri; and brother-in-law, Dwane (Bonnie) King, of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Kristin (Brian) Brailey, of Temple Terrace, Florida, Robin Forrest, Jonathan Forrest and Mary Forrest all of Columbia, and Rhys Yarbrough of Warrensburg, Missouri; several beloved nieces, nephews and cousins and many dear friends. We will miss him terribly and always remember his generosity and humor.
Dale's family is very grateful for the wonderful care he received in his final year of life from the staff at Living Community Assisted Living, AseraCare Hospice and his overnight caregivers.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City. Burial will be in the Grant City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Grant City Cemetery or Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation at PO Box 24041-4041, New York, NY 10087. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To send flowers to the family of Woodson Maudlin, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.