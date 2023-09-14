Maudlin, Woodson D. 1939-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Woodson Dale Maudlin, age 84, passed away Sept. 12, 2023, in St. Joseph.

Dale was born on July 8, 1939, in Grant City, Missouri. He was the youngest son of Woodson F. and Ada Fletchall Maudlin. He graduated from Grant City High School in 1956, and married his high school sweetheart, Laveta King, on Feb. 1, 1958. They were married for 64 years.

Service information

Sep 16
Funeral Service
Saturday, September 16, 2023
1:00PM
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
200 S Front St
Grant City, MO 64456
