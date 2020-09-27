Maudlin, Shirley F.

Shirley F. Maudlin

ALBANY, Mo. - Shirley Faye Maudlin, age 83, Albany, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, Missouri, where the family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

Burial: Kirk Cemetery, Allendale, Missouri.

Services will be livestreamed on Andrews-Hann Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Social Distancing measures will be followed with face masks recommended.

Memorial: Kirk Cemetery, c/o Joy Miller, 12492 St Hwy T, Grant City, MO 64456.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.