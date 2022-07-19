Maudlin, Laveta M. 1939-2022 Union Star, Mo.

UNION STAR, Mo. - Laveta Maxine King Maudlin, age 82, passed away on July 16, 2022, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Laveta was born Dec. 15, 1939, in Oxford, Missouri, the daughter of Ira and Maxine King. She graduated from Grant City High School in Grant City, Missouri, in 1957. She married the love of her life, Woodson Dale Maudlin, in her parents' living room in Oxford on Feb. 1, 1958. Laveta and Dale shared 64 happy years.
Laveta worked at the American Angus Association, in St. Joseph, for several years before becoming a homemaker and raising two daughters. In later years, Laveta enjoyed working alongside her husband at First Security Bank in Union Star, Missouri.
Laveta was a member of Prairie Hills Church of Christ in St. Joseph. She was a faithful Christian. She loved Jesus and cherished her church family. She had a green thumb and loved planting and tending flowers, trees and vegetables.
Laveta was a wonderful cook and her chocolate meringue pie became a favorite everywhere she took it. Laveta's sweet tooth was legendary. She was known for handing out king-sized candy bars at Halloween and for believing that peanut M&M's should be their own food group. Most of all, Laveta loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her dear grandchildren whom she spoiled rotten.
Laveta was predeceased by her parents, Ira and Maxine King; a brother, Marvin I. King; a sister, Corena King; and brother- in-law, Marvin L. King; and two sisters-in-law, Carmetta Jackson and Marianna Maudlin.
Laveta is survived by her husband, Dale Maudlin; two daughters, Dallas (Craig) Forrest, of Columbia, Missouri, and Rebecca (Ryan) Yarbrough, of St. Joseph; a sister, Elda Jones, of Kansas City, Missouri; and brother, Dwane (Bonnie) King, of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Kristin (Brian) Brailey of Temple Terrace, Florida, Robin Forrest, Jonathan Forrest and Mary Forrest all of Columbia, and Rhys Yarbrough of Jonesboro, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Frank Maudlin of Cameron, Missouri; several much beloved nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She will be deeply missed.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, in Grant City, Missouri, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in the Grant City Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
