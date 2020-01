Malinda "Grams" Jean Mattwaoshshe, 93, of the Kickapoo Reservation, passed away at her home, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

She was born Jan. 6, 1927, at the family home on the Kickapoo Reservation.

A Wake service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Kickapoo Community Building, on the Kickapoo Reservation.

Burial will be at sunrise on Tuesday morning, at the Mattwaoshshe-Cadue Cemetery.

