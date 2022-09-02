Jeremy Stoke Mattice Sr., 49, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 23, 1972, in St. Joseph, son of Jeanette and Andy Mattice.

He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1991. He married Carla Cox on Oct. 5, 1996. He worked at former Hallett Wire and InSteel as a Machine Operator. Jeremy enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, taking trips to Branson and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

