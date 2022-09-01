Jeremy Stoke Mattice, 49, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 23, 1972, in St. Joseph, son of Jeanette and Andy Mattice. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1991. He married Carla Cox on Oct. 5, 1996. He worked at former Hallett Wire and InSteel as a Machine Operator. Jeremy enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, taking trips to Branson and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Jeremy was preceded in death by mother-in-law, Vyrl Cox; maternal grandparents, Loretta and Ralph Bustard; maternal grandfather, Harold Hiney; and paternal grandfather, Henry Mattice Sr.
Survivors include, wife, Carla Mattice, of the home; his parents, Andy and Jeanette Mattice, of St. Joseph; children, Jeremy "Jub" Mattice Jr., Cheyenne "Chey" Mattice, Jacie Mattice; sister, Andrea (Travis) Peek, of Wetmore, Kansas; brothers-in-law, Bill (Vickie) Cox of Savannah, Missouri, and Marvin Cox, of St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Shirley (Scott) Claycomb, of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Adyson Green, AJ Green, Legend Littlejohn; paterneral grandmother, Jean Mattice-Atkins; nephews, Cameron (Passion) Higgins, Dallis (Amber) Cox, Dillon Cox, Dakota Cox; and nieces, Cierra (Kameron) Butts, Valerie (Beau) Steele and Monica Kelso; eight great-nephews; seven great-nieces; and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the Jeremy Mattice Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeremy Mattice as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
