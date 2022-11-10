Matthews, William G. 1937-2022 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - William G. Matthews "Bill" passed away Nov. 6, 2022, at the Gower Convalescent Center in Gower, Missouri.

Bill was born on March 8, 1937, to Laburn and Lorene Matthews and spent much of his childhood fishing, hunting, and playing in the rivers and forests of Northwest Arkansas. When Bill turned 17, he joined the U.S. Army after convincing his dad to sign for him. After completing training in South Carolina and Alabama, Bill took a troop transport to England and then to Germany where he served his entire enlistment. Upon discharge in 1957 he returned to Arkansas where he became a concrete mason working with his father. In 1959 he followed family members to Northwest, Missouri, where he would remain for the rest of his life.

