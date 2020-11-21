DEKALB, Mo. - Lula Belle Matthews, 84, of DeKalb, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital due to complications of Covid 19. She was born June 24, 1936 in DeKalb, a life long resident except for the last four years at the Gower Convalescent center, was the daughter of the late Addie and John Downing.

She graduated from DeKalb High School class of 1954 and married James Matthews on June 24, 1955, in St. Joseph. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed baking pies, cooking, flowers, gardening, watching her hummingbirds, purple martins, and wrens. Lula Belle was know for her infectious smile and wonderful positive attitude. She was a lifelong member of the DeKalb Christian Church, and served on the DeKalb Homecoming committee for many many years, she was also active with the DeKalb Ladies aid group with the Church.

Lula Belle was preceded in death by husband, James Matthews Jr.; her parents; sisters; Lola Downing, Helen Bush, and Mary Jo Downing; brothers, Bill, J.T., Mack, and Tom Downing.

Survivors include, daughter, Jamie Lue (Michael) Kates, St. Joseph; and three sisters- in-law, Bonnie Downing, Rozann Downing, and Carol McDevitt; and a very special great-nephew, Parker Pierce.

Family funeral services, with a public live stream: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Bob Day Officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the DeKalb Homecoming association.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Gower Convalescent center for their kind and wonderful service to our mother.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.