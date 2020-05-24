Lawrence Eugene Matthews 88, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 9, 1931, in Halls, Missouri, son of the late Beatrice and Robert Matthews.

He graduated from DeKalb High School in 1950, and entered the United States Army in 1952. He married Shirley Mead on Dec. 26, 1952, and she survives of the home.

He worked at HyKlas Bakery and Sherwood Medical, until they closed. He enjoyed fishing trips to Minnesota, and he was an avid and passionate carpenter, working tirelessly building his home, as well as assisting with the rebuilding of the New Home Baptist Church after it was destroyed by fire. He was a member of the New Home Baptist Church, and also enjoyed teaching Sunday School and taking care of the church grounds for many years.

Lawrence was a very social, humble person who enjoyed attending the DeKalb Homecoming and being with his family and church family. He never knew a stranger and could always be seen with a smile on his face. He was a member of the Pony Express Iris Society.

Lawrence and Shirley attended many conventions in the area, as well as four that were held at their own home, with their beautiful Iris garden.

Lawrence was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Harold Dean Sr., James and Ronald Matthews; sisters, Doris Judah, Patsy Horine, and Ila Fauver; and grandson, Cody Matthews.

Survivors include; wife, Shirley Matthews of the home; son, Steven Mark Matthews; daughters, Patricia "Patty" (Arley) Culp, and Marta Matthews; foster sons, Roger Vaughn, and Robert Best, all of St. Joseph; granddaughters, Shelly Culp, Teresa Cordry, Megan Berry, and Sophie Matthews, 13 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Larry) Wescott, Santa Maria, California, and Arietta (Jerry) Agee, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Private family funeral services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at New Home Baptist Church, Pastor Kevin Griffin officiating

The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery with Military Funeral Honors.

Memorials are requested to the New Home Baptist Church Bell Renovation Fund.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.