Johnny Ray Matthews, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home.

He was born Aug. 26, 1952 in St. Joseph, son of Shirley and John Potts Matthews.

He attended DeKalb High School.

He married Ava Miller on Oct. 10, 1969.

Johnny spent many years working construction, working on many homes builds in the area.

He enjoyed playing softball, bowling, restoring classic cars and collecting antiques.

He was a member of New Home Baptist Church.

Johnny was preceded in death by: father, John Potts Matthews and his wife, Flora Ann; mother, Shirley Goldesberry and her husband, David; sister, Debra Matthews; and brother, Everett "Doodle" Dwayne Matthews Sr.

Survivors include: wife, Ava Matthews; daughters, Shirley Matthews and Sheila (Timmy) Matthews of St. Joseph; son, Garrett (Tammy) Matthews of St. Joseph; sister, Joyce (Everett) Jonas, of St. Joseph; half-sister, Amy Hecker; grandchildren: Heather Pritchett, Sean Pritchett, Kami Matthews, Olivia Matthews, Grayson Matthews, and Johnny Pete Sauter; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be 10: a.m.Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend James Kerns officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.

Memorials are requested to any organization to help with mental health awareness or autism awareness.

