SAVANNAH, Mo. - Helen T. Matthews, 85, Savannah, Missouri, passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 11, 2021, at her home.

Helen was born on May 17, 1935, to the late Howard and Theresa (Staszkiewicz) Isbell.

Helen was a devoted wife and mother and also worked as a head housekeeper and caregiver.

Mrs. Matthews was a member of the Catholic faith. She was an avid enthusiast of Western movies, game shows and WWE.

Helen married Earl F. Matthews in 1977. He preceded her in death in 1991.

Survivors include her children, Sharon Stahl (Richard), Kim Hanson (Joey), Deborah Lorraine (Trent), Fawn Whitmore (Ed), Ray Helms, Jr. (Teresa Kretzer) and Ted Dekam; siblings, Howard Isbell, Pat Copeland, Ed Isbell and Jeanie Rozegnal; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Matthews has been cremated under the direction of HeatonBowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where a registration book will be available to sign 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.