Ava L. Matthews, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at a Highland, Kansas health care facility.

She was born April 27, 1952, in St. Joseph, daughter of Sylvia and Louie Miller. Ava attended Benton High School.

She married Johnny Matthews on Oct. 12, 1969. She worked at Terrible's Casino. Ava loved bowling, she was the Princess Bowling Tournament Champion. She also enjoyed playing softball, cooking, watching cooking shows, playing cards and shopping. She was always was there for her family.

Ava was preceded in death by husband, Johnny Ray Matthews in 2020 and her parents.

Survivors include: children: Garrett (Tammy) Matthews, Sheila Matthews, Shirley Matthews, all of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Heather Pritchett, Sean (Ashley) Pritchett, Kami (Zack) Matthews-Morgan, Olivia Matthews, Grayson Matthews and Johnny Pete Sauter; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Naumann, officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, Missouri.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.