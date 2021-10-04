Sonny Matt, 35, of St. Joseph, died Sept. 30, 2021.
Sonny was born Dec. 4, 1985, to Michael and Debra (Yandell) Matt.
He will be sadly missed by his dogs, Camero and Johnny.
Sonny loved to work with his hands, which made him an asset to many companies here in town as a maintenance man.
He will be missed by his family and friends. We are all better off having known our son, brother, and friend for the little time we had. Bless you, Sonny.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.