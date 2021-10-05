Sonny Matt, 35, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at a local hospital.
He was born to Michael and Debra (Yandell) Matt.
He attended Central High School and graduated from Pinnacle College as a wind farm maintenance man. He worked at many companies as a maintenance worker in the St. Joseph area.
Sonny loved to fish and ride his side by side and 4 wheelers. He was an avid fan of the Chiefs and the Royals. Also, he could smoke one hell of a brisket on his smoker.
Sonny leaves behind his parents, Mike and Debbie; his sister, Kristi; his nephew, Xavier DeAngelis; his halfbrother, Tony Trauernicht; and his dogs, Camaro and Johnny.
Sonny touched many lives during his short time on earth, and we just say "God bless you, Sonny". Rest in peace.
A Celebration of Life will be held noon Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Eagle's Lodge in St. Joseph.
Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
