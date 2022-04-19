David T. Mathieson, passed away on April 17, 2022, at the age of 65.
David was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on June 16, 1956, to Joyce Waters (Peppin - Mathieson) and John (Jack) Mathieson. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1975.
David highly valued his job at Silgan Containers, where he worked for 44 years. He was a former parishioner of Cathedral of St. Joseph, where he volunteered both at the school and church. David was an avid Chiefs fan, season ticket holder since 1993, and would be seen long before the parking lot gates would open at Arrowhead Stadium. David loved many things but would often joke that his favorite person in the world was his grand-puppy, Penny Lane; whom he spoiled rotten. David was always the life of the party; his humor, quick wit, and smile will be missed by many.
David was proceeded in death by Joyce Waters (mother); John "Jack" Mathieson (father); Leslie Waters (stepfather); and Deborah Lundberg (sister).
Survivors include: Kealey Mathieson (daughter); Debbe B. and Cynthia W. (Stepsisters); Penny Lane (grand puppy); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at Heaton-Bowman Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel Funeral Home Friday, April 22 at 7 p.m. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Mosaic Hospice and Diversicare of St. Joseph for their endless care and support.
Memorials: United Way of Greater St. Joseph or Cathedral Parish of St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
