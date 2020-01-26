Elizabeth A.

Mathewson Grove

HIAWATHA, Kan. - Elizabeth Grove, (Betty), 99, well-known Hiawatha resident who helped others, died on Jan. 23, 2020.

Preceded by: parents, James and Helen Nesladek; husband, Edward; brother, Robert Mathewson.

Survivors: five nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and nephews; and many great-great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, St. Ann Catholic Church, Hiawatha.

Parish Rosary: 6 p.m. Thursday, followed by visitation until 7, Chapel Oaks FH, Hiawatha.

