Sara Golden Mathews, 29, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 10, 2022. Sara was born Sept. 20, 1992, in St. Joseph to Michael and Julie (Golden) Mathews.

Sara was a 2011 graduate of Central High School where she received many music and academic awards. She then graduated from Missouri Western State University in 2016 Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor Degree of General Studies with concentration in Music and Music Pedagogy.

