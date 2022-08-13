Sara Golden Mathews, 29, of St. Joseph, passed away Aug. 10, 2022. Sara was born Sept. 20, 1992, in St. Joseph to Michael and Julie (Golden) Mathews.
Sara was a 2011 graduate of Central High School where she received many music and academic awards. She then graduated from Missouri Western State University in 2016 Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor Degree of General Studies with concentration in Music and Music Pedagogy.
Sara was involved in the theater as a child with Creative Arts Productions and with Robidoux Resident Theater in later life. She was a member of the Cameron Municipal Band, First Presbyterian church choir, and St. Joseph Community Chorus. Sara also competed in Missouri Verses and Voices where in 2010 she won the First Lady Award and 2011 the Poet Laureate Award.
Survivors include her parents Michael and Julie Mathews of St. Joseph; a brother Keith Mathews (Angie) of Cameron; grandfather Charley Golden of Elwood, Kansas; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Performing Arts Association.
Memorial visitation will be held Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Sara Mathews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
