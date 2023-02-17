Mathews, Michael K. 1938-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Feb 17, 2023 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Mathews, Michael K. 1938-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael K. Mathews, 84, of St. Joseph, passed away, Feb. 4, 2023.Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Heaton -Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.Memorial contributions may be made to the Allied Arts Council of St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Michael Mathews as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Feb 17, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 16, 2023 Late Notices, Feb 15, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesClosings for Thursday, Feb. 16Woman killed after being hit by train near Fourth and MitchellSchools out for Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory paradeVacant Downtown building could become grocery storeMan dies after car flips into creek on ThursdayCompany quietly expands on South SideGrandparents make little effort to see grandkid (for Feb. 7)St. Joseph fans celebrate at Chiefs victory paradeLocal fans share Super Bowl predictionsPet food shortage has some owners on the hunt
