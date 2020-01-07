Mathews, Donald "MG" 1953-2020

Donald "MG" Mathews, 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.

He was born March 7, 1953, in Independence, Missouri, son of Evelyn and Donald Mathews.

He graduated from Van Horn High School. He attended Butler County Community College, Missouri Southern State and Missouri Western State College, playing football for all three.

He married Janis Stevenson, on Sept. 4, 1976.

Don drove a truck for American Freight, retiring due to an injury.

His hobbies included: hunting, and fishing and grilling. He was an avid sports fan, especially KC Chiefs, KC Royals and the Mizzou Tigers.

Don enjoyed watching his kids and now grandchildren play sports.

He was known by many as "MG", or "Big Don". He was a man of many stories, always there for his family and could brighten any room.

Don was preceded in death: by father, Donald Lee Mathews; mother, Evelyn Mathews.

Survivors include: wife, Janis Mathews, of the home; three sons, Chad (Sarah) Mathews ,of St. Joseph, Dustin Mathews, of St. Joseph, and Brandon (Tanya) Mathews, of Hamilton, Missouri; and his five grandchildren, Jaden, Chase, Noah, Devon, Boston.

Don has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, with a Memorial Service following at 5 p.m.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.