William D. Mastin
WINSTON, Mo. - William "Bill" Dudley Mastin, age 68, of Winston, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Memorial contributions: Mt. Ayr Cemetery.
Funeral: 3 p.m., Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin, Missouri.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. 
Calling Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial: Mt. Ayr Cemetery, Altamont. 
Arr: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin (660) 663-2117.
www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
