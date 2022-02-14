ALBANY, Mo. - Reba Rosalie Mastin (Aunt Rody) was born on Dec. 6, 1929, to Daneth and Hettie Lykins. She was one of five kids: John (Bill), Jerry, Kathleen and Verl.
Rody passed away on Feb. 11, 2022, in Maysville, Missouri, at Sunset Nursing Home.
Upon graduation Rody taught school for one year before going to work at the Gentry County Bank in Albany, where she made her career until 2013, at the age of 82 years old, only retiring because of health issues. Rody loved her co-workers at the bank.
In her younger years, she belonged to a bowling league.
Rody lived on her farm northeast of Albany with her husband, Harold, until his passing.
After his passing, Rody raised cattle with her family and loved spending time at the farm with anyone that would come visit. Rody's legacy will be that she tried to help anyone that needed a helping hand and her love of her family.
Preceding her in death are: her parents; siblings; husband; great-niece; two great-nephews; and the love of her life, C.D. (Chick) Barnes; and best friend, Pat Snead.
Survivors: nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; and many many friends.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany with burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.
There is no scheduled family visitation.
Friends may call anytime after 9 a.m. Monday morning at the chapel.
Memorial Contributions: Albany Animal Shelter in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
