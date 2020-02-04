Ronald R. Mast
Chillicothe, Mo. - Ronald Raymond Mast, age 82, died on Jan. 31, 2020.
Survivors: son, Jeff Mast and wife, Patti, of Napa, California; daughter, Anita Dewey and husband, Lloyd, of Tina, Missouri; one half-sister, Juanita Rounkles, of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, Mt. Olive Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Burial: Mt. Olive Cemetery, Chillicothe.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.