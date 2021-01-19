Shirley Masson, of St Joseph, died peacefully on Jan. 17, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born to the late Michael Fisher and Zita Weber Fisher on July 2, 1926, and married Norman Wasson on Sept. 10, 1949. They were blessed with three daughters, Michele (Mark) Antle, Jan McQueen and Cheryl Cox, all of St. Joseph.

After Norman passed, Shirley married Thomas Masson on Oct. 6, 1995.

Shirley had seven grandchildren, Megan (Brian) Free, Myles (Maggie) Antle, Kyle (Jamie) McQueen, Kristin (Aaron) Old, Amber (Adam) Piper, Alecia Cox and Andrea Cox. Great-grandchildren are Brayden, Kaitlyn, Carter, Lilly, Dayzie, Brier, Riley, McKenzie, Owen, Madisyn, Kodi, Javen, Karmella, Kaveah and another expected this summer.

She graduated from Pickett High School in 1943 and Platt-Gard Business College. She worked as a secretary at St. Joseph Stock Yards for 13 years and Farmland Industries for 23 years.

Shirley was a founding member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and her faith was very important to her. She served as an Eucharistic minister and was a member of the Altar Society and Ladies of Charity. She was a Mir House Adorer.

Shirley loved to travel and visited all 50 states and many countries.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, Norman and Thomas; her siblings, June Fisher Swift, Michael, Richard and Gerald Fisher; and son-in-law, Rick McQueen.

The chapel at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel will be open for viewing from 2 to 6 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19. Due to COVID concerns, the family will not greet visitors. There will be a private family Mass of Resurrection at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Francis House of Bread or Bishop LeBlond High School are suggested. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.