Dextin Cole Masoner, five month old son of Makinzie Masoner and Destin Wertz-Hodge of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He was born April 13, 2020.

Dextin was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmothers, Cheryl Dunn and Tedda Hovey, and maternal great grandfather, Harold Miller.

He is survived by: his parents; maternal grand parents: William (Nichole) Masoner, maternal grandfather, Joshua Miller, grandmother, Tammy Blanchard; paternal grandmother, Ashley Hodge; paternal grandfather, Dustin Wertz; maternal great- grandparents: William (Amy) Westcott, Rusty (Tina) Hovey, Tammy (Henry) Miller-Campbell; maternal step-great-grandfather, Gene Dunn; maternal great-great- grandmother, Fern Hill; aunts: Maleigha, Ashlyn, Avery, Ava, Scarlett, Mersadyz and Alyssa; uncle, Brendan; and his great- aunt, Heather. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Funeral service: 4 p.m. Thursday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, and a celebration of life following at 6036 Pryor Ave.

