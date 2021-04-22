William J. "Bill" Mason, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021.

He was born Aug. 4, 1941, in St. Joseph to Julian and Clestine (Cox) Mason.

He had served in the U.S. Navy, and later worked as a welder.

Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family. He was very active in youth sports, from coaching to umpiring.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Mason; daughter, Deborah Gallimore; three grandchildren, Lauren, Jamie and Michelle; and a great-grandson, Joshua.

Survivors include children, Terry Mason (Sheryl), Kathy Dawson (Wylie), Marcia Heastan (Larry), Brian Mason, William Mason, Jeremiah Mason (Tara), and Joshua Mason (Isela); 34 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great- grandchildren; son-in-law, Dennis Gallimore.

Bill has been cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation or your local animal shelter.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.