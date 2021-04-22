William J. "Bill" Mason, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021.
He was born Aug. 4, 1941, in St. Joseph to Julian and Clestine (Cox) Mason.
He had served in the U.S. Navy, and later worked as a welder.
Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family. He was very active in youth sports, from coaching to umpiring.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Mason; daughter, Deborah Gallimore; three grandchildren, Lauren, Jamie and Michelle; and a great-grandson, Joshua.
Survivors include children, Terry Mason (Sheryl), Kathy Dawson (Wylie), Marcia Heastan (Larry), Brian Mason, William Mason, Jeremiah Mason (Tara), and Joshua Mason (Isela); 34 grandchildren; 68 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great- grandchildren; son-in-law, Dennis Gallimore.
Bill has been cremated under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation or your local animal shelter.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.